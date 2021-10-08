Morgan Stanley Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $53.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMG. Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. 7,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,527. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Warner Music Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

