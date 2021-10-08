Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

HEINY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,883. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Heineken has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

