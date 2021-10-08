Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,356.61

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,356.61 ($17.72) and traded as low as GBX 1,280 ($16.72). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.72), with a volume of 25,523 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,356.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,260.07. The company has a market cap of £695.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £312.40 ($408.15). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 132 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,590.60 ($2,078.13). Insiders bought 431 shares of company stock valued at $568,835 in the last three months.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.