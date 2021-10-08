Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 742,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,108,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,366. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.30 and a 52-week high of $246.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.91. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

