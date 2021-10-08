Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.91% of Motorola Solutions worth $4,004,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

MSI opened at $236.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.30 and a twelve month high of $246.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.