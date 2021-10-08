Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Trading Down 1.8%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.36. 6,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 20,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49.

Mr Price Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRPLY)

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

