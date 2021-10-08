mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00236249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00102404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

