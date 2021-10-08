M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 500.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.65.

MTB stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,250. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

