M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of M&T Bank worth $146,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $153.69 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.65.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.