MU DANK Price Up 29.4% This Week (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, MU DANK has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MU DANK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. MU DANK has a total market cap of $390,028.17 and approximately $18,711.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000776 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00027139 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019438 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK Coin Profile

MU DANK (DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,873,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

