Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.46% of Mueller Industries worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after acquiring an additional 57,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after acquiring an additional 74,579 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 937,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI opened at $43.09 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

