Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.05

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.05 and traded as high as C$13.39. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.26, with a volume of 269,694 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.05.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

