MVL (MVL) Hits Market Capitalization of $257.03 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. MVL has a market capitalization of $257.03 million and $330.79 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00048472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00236221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,256,778,589 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

