MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $8,660,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $11,139,000.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.87. 2,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,161. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

