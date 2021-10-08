MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

NYSE:VAC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.71. The stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

