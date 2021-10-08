MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $587,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,912,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,890,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LEGA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

