MYDA Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,477 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Venator Materials worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 10.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 156,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

