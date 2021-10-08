MYDA Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine comprises 0.9% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 92.0% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 26.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

PSTH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,240. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

