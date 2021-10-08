MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,244,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,140,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

NYSE FIGS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

