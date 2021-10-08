MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 449,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Mallard Acquisition makes up 1.1% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Mallard Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mallard Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Mallard Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mallard Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mallard Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mallard Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,493,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mallard Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. 136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.48.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

