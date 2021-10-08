MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $6.01 Million in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II makes up 1.5% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $300,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANA remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,765. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

