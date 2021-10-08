MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $7.83 Million in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 798,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,000. ION Acquisition Corp 3 accounts for 2.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 2.53% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $579,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

IACC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 2,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC).

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.