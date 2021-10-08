MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 410,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition makes up about 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 4.10% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLAC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $344,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,378,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

FLAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,648. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

