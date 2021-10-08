MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNAB. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,616. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

