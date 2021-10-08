MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNAD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $11,159,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $8,088,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $6,066,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $4,293,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of DNAD stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,058. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.