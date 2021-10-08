MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases 500,000 Shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. 890 5th Avenue Partners makes up 2.5% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.72% of 890 5th Avenue Partners worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENFA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,809. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA).

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.