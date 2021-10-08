MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.87% of Roth CH Acquisition III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ROCR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 25,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,937. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

Roth CH Acquisition III Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

