MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,500 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.00. 16,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,063. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.