MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 190,000 Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Affimed as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFMD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

AFMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

AFMD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,651. The stock has a market cap of $561.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.