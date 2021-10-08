MYDA Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,226 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Kendall Saville bought 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.70. 145,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,139. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $764.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.