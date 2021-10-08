MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCPU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth about $199,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth about $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth about $2,978,000.

THCPU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.90. 160,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,602. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

