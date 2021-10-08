MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Bowman Consulting Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $1,011,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $10,201,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $2,217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,467. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.