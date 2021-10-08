MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Nocturne Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,200,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBTC remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.