MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Latham Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,932,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,330,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,619,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWIM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,195. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

