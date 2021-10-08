MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000.

NASDAQ DNAA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 120,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,193. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

