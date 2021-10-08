MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.84.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $640.10. 65,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.00. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.