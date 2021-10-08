MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 237,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,000. TaskUs comprises about 2.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of TaskUs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $1,370,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of TASK traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.59. 4,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.92. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

