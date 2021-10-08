Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $100.44

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.44, but opened at $108.45. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $108.45, with a volume of 95 shares traded.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $910.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The company had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

