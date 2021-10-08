Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $3.15. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 80,533 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 million, a PE ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

