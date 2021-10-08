NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 361.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NSTG stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

