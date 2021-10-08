Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $119,539.27

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $119,539.27 and approximately $7,713.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,059,322 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

