Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Naspers in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NPSNY traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 113,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

