National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TXG. CIBC decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.58.

TSE TXG opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$21.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

