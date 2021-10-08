National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter.
TSE TXG opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$21.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
