National Bankshares Boosts Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RCH stock traded down C$1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$43.15. The company had a trading volume of 90,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,291. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$32.49 and a 12 month high of C$46.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.54.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

