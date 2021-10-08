National Bankshares Increases Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock remained flat at $$32.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.