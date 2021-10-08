National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCMI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,446,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in National CineMedia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.60 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $291.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

