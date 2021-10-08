National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,727,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

