National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,727,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after buying an additional 118,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after acquiring an additional 58,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

