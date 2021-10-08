National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of National Retail Properties worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

