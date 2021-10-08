Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,216 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Herc worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Herc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $1,202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Herc by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Herc by 8.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $171.22 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $178.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

